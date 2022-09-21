Public Protector's office welcomes ConCourt ruling on Executive Ethics Code

The Public Protector's office says it welcomes the Constitutional Court's ruling which declared the concealment of donations received for political party campaigns unconstitutional.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found in 2020 that President Cyril Ramaphosa had breached the Executive Ethics Code by not disclosing a R500,000 donation he received for his CR17 campaign.

Former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson made the donation towards Ramaphosa's 2017 campaign for the African National Congress (ANC)'s top spot.

The centre for investigative journalism, amaBhungane, launched a constitutional challenge against the code, saying that politicians would take advantage of not being scrutinised.

The office's spokersperson, Oupa Segalwe: "The enforcement of the code is the exclusive domain of the Public Protector to the extent that it seeks to bring legal certainty on an important aspect of the code insofar as it may in the future apply to internal party political campaign funding."