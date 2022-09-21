Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay
21 September 2022 06:35

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 20 September 2022:

PowerBall: 13, 16, 23, 45, 47 PB: 17
PowerBall Plus: 17, 25, 26, 38, 47 PB: 3

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

