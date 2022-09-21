Popcru joins calls for Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan to be fired

Popcru staged a march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday. It handed over a list of demands to government. One of the issues the union highlighted was the ongoing power cuts, which it said was affecting the ability of its members to carry out their duties.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has joined calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Popcru staged a march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

It handed over a list of demands to government.

One of the issues the union highlighted was the ongoing power cuts, which it said was affecting the ability of its members to carry out their duties.

With the country seeing the energy crisis worsen, Popcru has highlighted the negative impact its having on crime prevention.

Popcru president, Zizamele Cebekhulu: "Crime is rising. Our members are dying every day on the ground. And as they are dying on the ground, it's worse if we have to operate in the dark."

The union has called for a change in the public enterprises portfolio.

"We want electricity. If the minister of the SOEs is failing, why are you not changing him?"

Police Minister Bheki Cele, together with Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, accepted the union's memorandum of demands on behalf of government.

They promised to pass on the union's demands to Cabinet for discussion.

