Popcru condemns inclusion of soldiers in crime fighting operations

Recent events, including COVID-19 and civil unrest in July last year, have seen government rope in the services of the national defence force.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has condemned the inclusion of soldiers in crime prevention operations.

Recent events, including COVID-19 and civil unrest in July last year, have seen government rope in the services of the national defence force.

Popcru said that instead, government should empower the police and prisons wardens.

Members of Popcru marched on the Union Buildings on Tuesday to raise their concerns about several issues, including calls for salary increases.

In a wide-ranging address, the union's president, Zizamele Cebekhulu, called on government to invest more in policemen and women and prison wardens.

"We want more police, we want more correctional services officers. We're saying we condemn the participation of soldiers in crime fighting, those people are not trained to police."

Police Minister Bheki Cele, together with Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, accepted the union's memorandum of demands on behalf of government.

The union has threatened to march to Parliament if government fails to cater to their demands.