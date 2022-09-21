Popcru claims law enforcement officers are working under inhumane conditions

The Police and Prisons Civil Union marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria with a list if grievances it wants government to address.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union has threatened to take its grievances to parliament if government fails to give in to their demands.

Popcru on Tuesday marched to the Union Buildings with a list if grievances it wants government to address.

This includes a demand for a 10 percent salary hike.

Popcru president, Zizamele Cebekhulu also claims the country's law enforcement officers are working under inhumane conditions.



Cebekhulu says they will disrupt operations in the National Assembly if government fails to accede to their demands.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola accepted Popcru's memorandum of demands.

They have promised to pass in the union's calls to the cabinet for discussion.