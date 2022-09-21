Police to up the ante in fight against high levels of crime in Cape Town

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed last week that extreme violence and brutality continued to stalk the Western Cape, which has recorded an increase in contact crimes cases between April and June this year.

CAPE TOWN - Police say they're upping their fight against Cape Town's high crime levels.

But gun violence runs rampant.

These include murder and cases of assault and robbery.

Cele said that between the fifth and eleventh of September, at least 83 people were killed in the province, with the majority of deaths reported in and around the Cape Town metro.

Gunshots ring out through the Cape.

In the latest attack on Tuesday night, a man was killed and two others were wounded at a Lansdowne housing complex.

Over the past weekend, a community leader was shot and killed in the Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi, with the local ward councillor worried about a spike in crime.

Gun violence has also claimed the lives of a number of police officials in recent months. In the latest incident a week ago, Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana was shot dead in front of his Samora Machel home after completing a 12-hour night shift at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, Anti-Gang Unit detectives are now looking into the murder of a 28-year-old man, who was gunned down in Ocean View.

The victim was carrying his two-year-old son in his arms at the time when a gunman opened fire, killing the man and wounding the toddler.

At last week's briefing, Minister Cele told police management that he wants to see officers do more to rid the streets of guns.

Cele said that the latest crime stats showed that the Western Cape had the third-highest deadly shootings.