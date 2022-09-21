SAPS officials arrested on graft charges related to police tender valued at R54m

The arrests took place this week in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN - Six people, including a number of current and former high-ranking police officials have been arrested on graft charges related to a 2016 police tender valued at more than R54m.

The Investigating Directorate's Sindiswe Seboka says the arrests took place on Monday and Tuesday in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

She says they come as a result of a joint operation involving members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate who've been seconded to the directorate.

Head of the NPA Investigating Directorate, Andrea Johnson, says that the arrests of these very high-ranking and seasoned police officials endorses the ID's commitment to dealing with corruption and state capture, regardless of where it manifests itself.

The accused are set to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday 21 September.