Norma Mngoma launches bespoke men's suit collection

Last year, Mngoma launched Suitably Norma, which up until recently focused on bespoke women's suits.

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma has now entered the men's market with a new suit line.

Last year, Mngoma launched S_uitably Norma, _which up until recently focused on bespoke women's suits.

"Our men range is for the winners, the dreamers and the doers. The guys who are the movers and shakers. The big names and the future stars," the businesswoman said in an Instagram post.

She launched the spring men's range with an Instagram photoshoot.

The men’s range - in partnership with media personality Mohale Motaung's @glam_troupe will be dressing and donating suits for the upcoming matric dance season.

This is what people had to say about her new line.

malungi_m: 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥 Well done Norma.

queenkblogza: Yall are looking good 😍😍

ntombi_alanii: Class & elegance indeed🔥🔥🔥

bukenya.aa: Let’s see y’all move and shake!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Future Stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️

An Instagram post of her wearing a stylish jacket from her clothing line announced on social media in 2021 that she was working on her own fashion clothing line.