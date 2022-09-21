NMB metro failing dismally to manage water crisis - DA

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay says the water crisis is getting worse.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Nelson Mandela Bay region says the municipality has failed dismally at managing the water crisis.

That is despite officials in the metro remaining adamant that they are dealing with the problem.

The DA held a media briefing on Tuesday where they continued with calls to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power.

Leaders of the DA visited a site in the northern areas where they say 1.5 million litres of water have been lost due to water leaks every month since last year November in that area.

It says around 2,000 leaks have been gone unattended, with the municipality only managing to fix 18 of 817 leaks reported last week.

Retief Odendaal is a member of the party: "The ANC government and Amatola Water Board have failed dismally to address the water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay. The municipality spends hundreds of millions of rands on big projects without attending to the basics first. The metro will for example spend R300 million on the Coega Kop project, which will only deliver 9 megalitres of water per day."

The municipality has teamed up with the Department of Water and Sanitation to try and ensure that the metro avoids day zero.

But the DA says the water crisis has been worsened by the mismanagement of water infrastructure by those in power.