Murdered CT magistrate Van Rooyen praised for her compassion, leadership

The 50-year-old was found murdered in her home in Marina da Gama in Cape Town earlier this month. Family members, friends and her colleagues in the legal fraternity gathered to pay their respects at a memorial service held at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Slain Cape Town magistrate, Romay van Rooyen, has been described as a compassionate and committed leader.

The 50-year-old was found murdered in her home in Marina da Gama in Cape Town earlier this month.

Family members, friends and her colleagues in the legal fraternity gathered to pay their respects at a memorial service held at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Van Rooyen started her career in the judiciary in the late 90s.

It's understood that she presided over several high-profile sexual crime cases and other serious crimes during her career.

One of her colleagues pays tribute to her: "From my knowledge of her as a person, she undoubtedly exhibited the qualities of a good judicial officer, especially honesty, integrity, humility, patience, fairness and judicial temperament."