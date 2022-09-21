MPs question planned sale of SAA to equity partner, Takatso Consortium

They also raised concerns about reports that Treasury was considering withdrawing its support for the deal with Takatso Consortium, which will see it lose a 51% majority stake.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament are calling into question the planned sale of South African Airway (SAA) to a strategic equity partner.

SAA management was briefing Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee on annual financial statements from 2017 after years of non-submission.

While SAA management and the board were supposed to brief and interact with MPs about outstanding financial statements, members were more interested in current developments.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Farhat Essack said that they needed information on the Takatso deal instead of dated financial statements.

"When you are interrogating a five-year-old financial statement report and so much has happened and is still transpiring, I need to understand because there’s the Takatso issue, which is taking 51% shareholding."

African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Gumede said that he was worried about the deal.

"but I’m worried about the situation with Treasury, that if Treasury is no longer willing to assist us, then it's a big challenge," Gumede said.

Acting Director-General Jacky Molisane said that the challenge was not with the Takatso Consortium, adding they could only take over once regulatory processes were completed.