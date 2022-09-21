MPs commend SAPS for protecting long-distance bus industry

The SAPS on Tuesday briefed MPs on its interventions and measures that have been put in place to curb the ongoing attacks, mostly targeting Intercape, in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Tourism Portfolio Committee has commended the police for their work to protect the long distance bus industry and has called for similar efforts to clamp down on taxi violence in the country.

Last month, Intercape said that the bus company recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021, including shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion.

This year, there've been at least 29 stonings and 19 shootings reported.

MPs are concerned that the attacks not only pose a danger to bus drivers and passengers but also tarnish South Africa's image as a tourism destination.

But after Tuesday's briefing, the committee was satisfied that the interventions implemented by police would reassure tourists that they were safe while travelling through the country.

These measures include a focus on intelligence and high police visibility in hot spots, high crime areas, bus depots and along main routes.

Police have told MPs that bus companies had reported members of the taxi industry who had threatened violence if their demands were not met and these included a request for Intercape to increase their bus fare prices between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

It's alleged that taxi operators were also extorting bus operators just to allow their vehicles to drive normally.