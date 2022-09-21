Mpofu: Impeachment inquiry chair pandering to Ramaphosa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the chairperson of her impeachment inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, has been pandering to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Her legal team is on Wednesday moving for Dyantyi’s recusal in Parliament, placing 12 arguments before the Section 194 committee in support of the application that he’s inherently biased.

This includes a decision by the committee not to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify about the Public Protector’s CR17/Bosasa probe.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has taken issue with the treatment of witnesses before the inquiry by chairperson Richard Dyantyi and the evidence leaders, in particular a refusal to call President Ramaphosa to testify.

"It's impossible, it's completely illogical. You cannot say in the same breath that Mr Van Loggerenberg and Mr Pillay are relevant witnesses but Mr Ramaphosa is not," Mpofu said.

Mpofu has also questioned why the evidence leaders have chosen not to call for testimony related to the Public Protector’s CR17/Bosasa investigation.

"It's simply pure bias and a desire to pander to Mr Ramaphosa," Mpofu said.

Mpofu says Mkhwebane has been vindicated by Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling that the executive should disclose donations made to their internal political campaigns.