Mantashe promises more details on new IPP bidders

The minister tweeted on Tuesday night that his department would sign agreements with three preferred bidders under the fifth bid window of the renewable energy IPP procurement programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that more information would be provided soon on new purchase agreements for other preferred independent power producers (IPP).

Minister @GwedeMantashe1 will host a project agreement signing ceremony on Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP)(Bid Window 5) on Thursday at the IPP Office, in Centurion.

Information will be provided on the status of the preparations to sign with the remaining twenty two (22) Preferred Bidders under the REIPPPP.

The latest bid window aims to procure a total of 2,600 megawatts, which includes 1,600 megawatts from onshore wind power plants and 1,000MW from solar PV plants.

Last October, the minister announced 25 preferred bidders, which will provide a total of 2,583MW of contracted capacity.

This is good news as the country battles power cuts once again.

However, there is no immediate solution here as the department has stated that the appointed preferred bidders are expected to only start generating electricity by April 2024 at the earliest.

The majority of the bidders are from the Free State, the North West and the Western Cape.