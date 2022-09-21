Mantashe, Eskom management draw fire as MPs seek answers for latest power cuts

Opposition parties have not only called for the Eskom leadership to be axed, they’ve also singled out Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

CAPE TOWN - The reaction and fallout because of the latest power crisis continued in Parliament on Tuesday.

There are also calls for a change in the country's energy policy and the removal of certain legal requirement to supply energy.

Opposition parties seem divided on who’s to blame for the power crisis.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Minister Mantashe should take the fall while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that Andre de Ruyter and the entire Eskom board should be fired.

DA leader John Steenhuisen: "The second [thing Ramaphosa should do] is the firing of Minister Gwede Mantashe. It is incomprehensible that he’s managed to remain in this crucial position despite his multiple failures."

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente told the National Assembly that Eskom needed a leadership overhaul.

"The reality is that the crisis facing Eskom is man-made. We warned you about the appointment of De Ruyter and Oberholzer."

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Enterprises said that it had some immediate interventions, like the approval for the emergency procurement of 1,000 megawatt from independent power producers and industrial co-generators.