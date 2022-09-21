Manenberg police probe murder, attempted murder cases

A 47-year-old man was killed and shortly after a 27-year-old man was wounded in a separate shooting.

CAPE TOWN - Shootings appear to have risen in the gang-ridden community of Manenberg in Cape Town.

On Tuesday, two people were shot in separate incidents.

A 47-year-old man was killed and shortly after a 27-year-old man was wounded in a separate shooting.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said nobody was yet nabbed.

“The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attacks is unknown. Manenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.”

Tuesday's shooting follows the murder of a 34-year-old man in Manenberg which police suspect could be gang-related.