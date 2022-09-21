Khomotso Phahlane, five co-accused get bail in R54m tender scandal case

The accused were arrested in a series of swoops in Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Durban on Monday and Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his five co-accused in a R54 million police tender scandal have been granted bail.

They made their first appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges including fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

They include the former CFO of the secret service account, Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela; head of IT for crime intelligence Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi among others.

The charges the accused face relate to contracts for the procurement of social media monitoring software called RipJar and telephonic encryption services called Deadalus.

The contracts were awarded in 2016 and it’s alleged that officials within the police, in concert with Kistiah, flouted procurement prescripts to channel the tenders to his company: I-View.

The accused were all granted bail of amounts ranging from R5,000 and R50,000.

They were ordered to hand over their passports and the case was postponed to 7 December.