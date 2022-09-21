Impeachment inquiry: Evidence leaders rubbish claims of collusion with Dyantyi

Evidence leaders in the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office have refuted allegations that they colluded with inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Thursday submitted 12 key reasons why she believed that the chairperson of Parliament's Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office treated her with bias and unfairness.

Mkhwebane's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu accused evidence leaders in the inquiry of colluding with the inquiry's chairperson, Richard Dyantyi.

The evidence leaders went on to rubbish the claim.

Evidence leader, Nazreen Bawa, told the inquiry that the allegations were baseless.

"The evidence leaders wish to place on record that at no stage have they engaged in such an enterprise with the chair of the committee and the allegations are unfounded. No evidence is placed whatsoever, to support allegations of this nature."

Bawa also responded to claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa was being protected, because the inquiry had not dealt with any evidence related to the Public Protector’s CR17 Bosasa report.

"We didn't plan on leading any witnesses in relation to the Bosasa issue even prior to Advocate Mpofu having raised the issue of a subpoena."

The inquiry was expected to resume on Friday.

