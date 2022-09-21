Expect 75 bps interest hike like the US, despite slight dip in SA inflation

Stats SA reported a slight drop in annual consumer price inflation for August as the Fed announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike for the US.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

- Consumer price inflation edged slightly lower in August, according to the latest figures from Stats SA, ahead of Thursday's interest rate announcement

- On Wednesday evening, the Federal Reserve also announced a 0.75% rate hike for the US

The news broke on Wednesday evening that the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 75 basis points.

It's the third consecutive 0.75% hike as the Fed tries to tame ballooning inflation.

It's against this background that Bruce Whitfield discusses the rate hike announcement we will hear from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) on Thursday.

Market expectations are for a 75 basis point increase at home as well.

There's been no indication from the SA Reserve Bank that it will be any more generous than that, comments Whitfield.

At the same time, annual consumer price inflation dropped slightly to 7.6% in August, Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday.

That's down from a record high of 7.8% recorded in July.

Mhlanga explains the effect of escalating US inflation rate on especially emerging economies like South Africa.

Even if you look much more broadly, every time you have a US recession, you would see global dollars flowing back into the US economy. Even before we consider the interest rate hikes, that in itself withdraws money from the global economy including emerging markets in particular. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

That means weaker currencies for us, we're paying more for the imports of oil... So indeed, 'strong dollar for longer'. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

This means that when the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets on Thursday they have no choice but to raise interest rates significantly?

In the context of our own inflation expectations a 75 basis point repo rate hike "is more likely than not", Mhlanga concludes.

Even with the CPI we saw today at 7.6% - lower than the previous trend of 7.8% - I don't think it's going to pass the previous five [rate hikes]... but inflation expectations have strongly de-anchored away from the 4.5% midpoint where they want it anchored... Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

What's going to be more important is how fast they see inflation moderating back within target. Our own forecast is that for much of the first half of 2023, inflation will still be above the target, which means the Sarb would want to push inflation back within the target before they can actually say 'we have achieved our role of keeping inflation stable within the target'. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

