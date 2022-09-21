Drug mule nabbed with cocaine, heroin to spend 8 years behind bars

Cavalcante Amarante was arrested at Cape Town International Airport in February after authorities received information about a drug mule travelling from Sao Paulo, in Brazil, to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A drug mule has been sentenced to eight years of direct imprisonment after entering into a plea agreement in the Bellville Regional Court.

Cocaine weighing almost three kilograms and 200 grams of heroin was concealed in her luggage and shoes.

Hawks Spokesperson Zinzi Hani detailed Amarante's prison sentence.

“Amarante was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs in terms of the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act. Seven years of the sentence was suspended for a period of five years.

“She will serve eight years direct imprisonment and she was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,” explained Hani.