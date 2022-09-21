Court dismisses interdict against R4.6m building construction involving Amazon

E-commerce company Amazon is at the centre of the debacle pitting developers against those opposing the construction of the R4.6 billion building.

CAPE TOWN - A court interdict against a multi-billion rand building construction project in Cape Town has been dismissed for lack of urgency.

E-commerce company Amazon is at the centre of the debacle pitting developers against those opposing the construction of the R4.6 billion building.

Amazon is believed to be the main tenant after completion.



Wednesday’s ruling follows a lengthy court battle with developers accused of not taking the right steps in the construction of the River Club complex.

Developers, Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, have been put under pressure by the observatory civic association to stop work at the construction site.

But the Western Cape High Court's decision that the application lacked urgency should come as a relief for developers who are in a race against time to complete the project.

The convenor of South Africa First Forum Rod Solomons disagrees with the ruling.

"It's unfortunate, I mean the developer regarded as a victory, it is potentially a shortlived victory."

He said, however, while they’re aware that amazon could create much-needed jobs, the developers should have done things the right way.

"If Amazon wants to build a headquarters and they want it to be in Cape Town, there are other places in Cape Town where they can do it as well."

The matter is expected to be heard again on the 11 and 12 of October at the Western Cape High Court.