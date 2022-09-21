CoCT warns Zwaanswyk residents to stock up on water ahead of supply disruptions

CAPE TOWN - After a weekend of water outages in parts of the metro, city officials are now warning some southern suburbs residents of more supply disruptions.

Residents in the Zwaanswyk area in Tokai will have no water between 10PM tonight and 3AM on Thursday morning.

The city said that it would be conducting zero pressure tests during this time.

The metro's water boss, Zahid Badroodien, said that residents should store clean water in sealed containers during this time.

"I want to reassure you that as a working city it is important that we maintain our infrastructure. We are investing significantly in upgrading our water pipelines to meet the necessary standards," Badroodien said.