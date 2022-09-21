August CPI edges lower from July's record-high of 7.8%

Stats SA said that the latest figure comes on the back of better fuel prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's annual consumer price index has dropped slighly to 7.6% for August from a 13-year-high of 7.8 percent in July.

Stats SA said that the latest figure came on the back of better fuel prices.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI is up by 0.2%, the lowest reading since January, when it also increased by the same.