Go

August CPI edges lower from July's record-high of 7.8%

Stats SA said that the latest figure comes on the back of better fuel prices.

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com
Image: © rido/ 123rf.com
21 September 2022 10:42

JOHANNESBURG - The country's annual consumer price index has dropped slighly to 7.6% for August from a 13-year-high of 7.8 percent in July.

Stats SA said that the latest figure came on the back of better fuel prices.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI is up by 0.2%, the lowest reading since January, when it also increased by the same.

Data released by Stats SA shows the biggest contributor to the lower annual consumer price index was the lower fuel prices.

Fuel prices decreased by 3.8% between July and August, with petrol falling by 5%, while diesel dropped by 0.9%.

This in turn had an impact on the overall transport index.

However, Stats SA said that food inflation continued upwards.

The food and alcoholic beverages index increased by 11.3% - this is a significant increase since April's reading.

Data also showed an increase in the price index for cleaning and maintenance products over the past 12 months.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA