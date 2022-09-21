6 people due in court for corruption related to R54m police tender

The ID swooped on the suspects in a series of raids earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people, including a number of ‘very high ranking and seasoned police officials’ as the Investigating Directorate (ID) describes them, are set to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with a 2016 police tender worth more than R54 million.

They’re set to make their first appearance in the dock on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate said that the suspects included a former lieutenant-general and a current serving lieutenant-colonel, as well as two major-generals.

She also said that they included two Durban-based businessmen.

They are facing charges for fraud, corruption and theft.

They're expected to make their first appearance in the dock of the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, when they'll likely apply for bail.