Thuso Mbedu's R82k Dior outfit had peeps talking
JOHANNESBURG - Fashion is undeniably Thuso Mbedu's middle name, and with that in mind, we cannot ignore her burgeoning international career.
Recently, the 31-year-old has made headlines for her appearance on the iconic American talk show The View and the premiere of her star-studded movie The Woman King.
But this time around, she made headlines for her Instagram picture wearing international designer Christian Dior's outfit worth R82,000.
The top was a sleeveless short sweater mesh top that cost R32,000 on the market. The skirt was asymmetric and front Christian Dior, which cost R50,000.
The tweeter streets went crazy when her picture was posted on Twitter by controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula.
Thuso Mbedus Christian Dior asymmetric skirt costs R50 000 pic.twitter.com/IfWZvKom2GMusa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) September 17, 2022
And this is what they had to say.
She deserves every beautiful thing she is flying SA flag up high pic.twitter.com/TUCkAvBdfTMasterpiece (@therealxolo) September 17, 2022
She probably bought in USA since shes staying there and its not expensive its approximately 2900 dollars in Rands its expensive but she deserves itMkhaya Zulu Kingdom (@MkhayaZulu) September 18, 2022