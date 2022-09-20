'They are exploiting the working class': Saftu members picketing for better pay

The workers said they had been struggling to make ends since the COVID-19 lockdown adding that an 8% increase would do them justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Public workers picketed outside the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council in Centurion on Tuesday for a significant wage increase.

The workers said they had not seen a proper increase in three years.

They rejected the 3% proposed by the government and demanded the council increase their wages by 8%.

The workers said they had been struggling to make ends since the COVID-19 lockdown adding that an 8% increase would do them justice.

While they continued to picket outside the building in Centurion, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) heads were in negotiations with the council.



One worker told Eyewitness News that she could not even buy the groceries she needs, as her salary remained the same amid the ever-growing inflation rate.

"Now as a police official you can't afford to even do anything, but then they want you to serve with integrity, ethics. How are you going to have ethics if your stomach is empty?" she asked.

She added that the wage increase will even help spoil her children and maybe even allow her to buy a car.

"When you have to get onto that public transport and pay R15 for the taxi, now it's even R25. They are exploiting the working class. So that's why we are here to say no to three percent."