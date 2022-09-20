Taxi operators threaten violence if Intercape fails to increase fares

This emerged at a meeting of Parliament's Tourism Committee, which heard from police on interventions to clamp down on these attacks on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN -There are fears attacks on long-distance buses will have implications for domestic tourism.

Last month, Intercape stated it had recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021.

These include shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion, while this year - there were at least 29 stonings and 19 shootings reported.

Police have assured Members of Parliament that a number of measures were in place to address the targeting of long-distance buses.

The measures include a focus on Intelligence, police visibility in hotspots, high-crime areas, depots and along main routes.

"Amongst presentations made by bus services is that the taxi industry has threatened acts of violence should their demands not be complied with, and those include the Intercape to increase their bus fare from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape.

"The taxi operators have requested a fee to ensure that buses can operate without any disturbance," said Deputy Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili.

Mosikili said Intercape was the most targeted bus company, with 69 cases in the current financial year.

Of this number 61 came from the Eastern Cape and the rest in the Western Cape.