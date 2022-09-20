Steyn starts at flyhalf for Boks in Rugby Championship finale

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made two changes to his starting lineup for the final Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban on Saturday.

Utility back Frans Steyn comes in at flyhalf for the injured Damian Willemse while Pieter Steph du Toit comes in at flanker. Franco Mostert drops to the bench. In addition, Nienaber made two changes to his bench, which sees hooker Bongi Mbonambi make his return from a knee injury and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who completes his return from suspension.

Nienaber has also opted to name to six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench.

“We showed in the first half last week what we are capable of and our fighting spirit in the dying minutes was admirable,” said Nienaber as he explained is selections.

“That made it easy for us to opt for continuity in selection in the starting lineup. Obviously the one change was injury enforced as Damian Willemse has been ruled out due to concussion, and we were pleased the calmness Frans Steyn brought at flyhalf when Damian left the field.

“The energy and enthusiasm Pieter-Steph has been showing at training has also been great, and we know what he is capable of in this loose trio, so I am sure he will make an impact among the loose forwards.”

Nienaber also commented on his side's title chances.

“We viewed last week as a semifinal and this week as a final, but Argentina are a team that do not give an inch, and they never stop fighting as we saw last week,” said Nienaber.

“They defeated New Zealand away from home against the odds and they registered a convincing victory against Australia at home, so we know we are in for a massive battle.

“There will be a few keys to victory this week, and these include set piece dominance, using our opportunities and ensuring that we do the right things in specific areas of the field.

“It is all or nothing for us this week, and we have a team with several players who have won the Rugby World Cup and the British & Irish Lions Series, so they know it will take nothing less than a quality 80-minute effort to win this match and the competition.”

“This is a massive game for both teams, so we need to be switched on mentally and physically from start to end of the match,” Nienaber said.

SOUTH AFRICA (15-1):

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse