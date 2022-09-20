Sports minister, Mamelodi Sundowns launch Soshanguve sports facility

Nedbank, through its sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns, the holders of the title, and the Sports Trust collaborated to make the facility, located at Soshanguve South Secondary School a reality.

PRETORIA - The community of Soshanguve has a brand new multipurpose sports centre hoped to have a long-lasting benefit for the youth population in the area.

Nedbank, through its sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns, the holders of the title, and the Sports Trust collaborated to make the facility, located at Soshanguve South Secondary School a reality.

The centre, which was officially opened by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, accommodates five sporting codes – basketball, football, netball, tennis and volleyball.

The minister emphasised the importance of sport in schools, while it is anticipated that boys and girls in the area would hone and develop their skills, using the facility.

“Schools’ sports are the bedrock of successful sport in any nation. That is why we must build results out of that. Eighty per cent of the winning Banyana Banyana team graduated from schools sport and I want the young girls here with us to know it’s possible,” Mthethwa said.

The minister pointed out a correlation between participation in sports and enhanced academic performance.

Mthethwa encouraged learners to work hard and sharpen their talents while envisaging a community where teenage pregnancy and social ills like drug abuse would decrease.

“I want to applaud Nedbank on its commitment to invest in the development of sport along with Sundowns,” Mthethwa added.

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe and midfielder Ofentse Mashiane, a Soshanguve South Secondary alumnus, handed over sports equipment, balls, books and stationery to promote a holistic approach to education for four primary and high schools in the township.

“We hope this sports complex is protected, as the minister said. We also hope it is used to nurture, support and give hope to the wonderful students at this institution and the community at large,” Motsepe said.

The surface at the facility is made from synthetic material and it has a potential lifespan of 15 years if it is taken care of before it needs to be re-laid.

Learners and teachers at the school were encouraged to protect the centre from vandalism and misuse.