Saftu, Popcru to lead protests in Gauteng for better working conditions

Popcru wants better working conditions for police and prison wardens, including better measures for safety, while Saftu will rally for higher wages.

JOHANNESBURG - Several unions will take another shot at mobilising workers to down tools despite a low turn out a previous shutdowns this year.

Police union Popcru and public service union, Saftu, will take to the streets on Tuesday morning over a number of worker issues.

All eyes will be on the unions on Tuesday morning, as members from different unions protest for better working conditions.

The headline marches will take place in parts of Gauteng, with Popcru set to march to the Union Buildings with a memorandum detailing close to 20 demands.

On the other hand, Saftu says it will take its grievances over wages to the offices of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council in Centurion.

Saftu will likely be joined by at least four other affiliated unions.

While the issues all the unions plan to raise intersect, parallel marches remain the order of the day.

This again raises some questions about how effective they're likely to be, the numbers they're likely to mobilise and the impact unions still have in bargaining processes.

Despite what appears to be a lack of coordination among the public sector unions, Popcru general secretary, Jeff Dladla, said that it was not a sign of disunity.

"We must work as a collective to realise our objective because all of us want to see an increment that will make an impact in the lives of the public service workers," Dladla said.

Despite questions about how effective marches are in the country now, at the very least, unions can agree there is a need for government intervention in the current labour crisis.