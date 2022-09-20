Saftu members picket outside PSCBC offices over wages for public servants

JOHANNESBURG - A small group of Saftu members has gathered outside the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) offices in Centurion to picket against a 3% wage increase proposed for public servants.

The union is demanding that government increases the wage hike to a baseline figure of 8%.

They say that government should reconsider the offer in line with the rate of inflation.

Saftu says it will not accept a wage increase of 3%.

The union says the current inflation rate is sitting at 7.5% and is therefore inhumane to subject public workers to an increase far less than the inflation rate.

The chairperson for the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers, Sibusiso Ngasa, says they will negotiate with the PSCBC, hoping they will meet their demand.

Should their demands not be met, the union says it will implement a nationwide protest.

"We have rejected the employer's current offer, which is the 3%, which is also inclusive of the gratuity of R1,000, which the employer proclaims is 4.5%," Ngasa said.

Ngasa says they are hoping that government proposes a revised offer.