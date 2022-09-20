Ramaphosa: Current power crisis has given greater urgency to stabilise supply

In his weekly newsletter published on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said that he had discussed with ministers and officials the reasons for the current power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recent escalated power cuts have given greater urgency to the measures announced by government to stabilise electricity supply.

In his weekly newsletter published on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said that he had discussed with ministers and officials the reasons for the current power cuts.

The president is returning to the country after visiting the US and UK amid calls for accountability and solutions to the crisis.

Eskom has implemented stage 5 power cuts as it struggles with its ailing infrastructure.

The utility said that the country's power crisis was not an overnight issue but a culmination of government's decisions from as far back as the 90s.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom must make a request to the government and say allow us to build power stations or Eskom must say: 'Government, please permit anyone you want to build power stations to do so.'"

Meanwhile, Eskom chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, has apologised for the challenges South Africans are facing due to the power cuts.

"Eskom is committed to address the situation as fast as possible and we are working around the clock to deal with the situation. So just apologies on behalf of Eskom."