Ramaphosa and his ministers have lost control of Eskom - DA's Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers are out of their depth and have completely lost control of Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers are out of their depth and have completely lost control of Eskom.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has also singled out Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, calling for his removal.

Steenhuisen was delivering his address on solutions to urgently tackle what the party calls “Eskom’s imminent collapse”.

The DA leader said that Eskom today had never been worse off.

He said that South Africa had shed over 4,000 gigawatts of power since Ramaphosa became president.

"He now needs to face the sober reality that neither he nor his ministers are capable of solving this predicament. They have completely lost control and our country is spiralling into disaster. And when you are clearly out of your depth, no one will blame you for calling in expert help. In fact, they will applaud it and that is the only way out of this crisis," Steenhuisen said.

He said that all indications were that South Africa was headed for an even higher stage of power cuts.

Steenhuisen has also called for the removal of Mantashe.

"The second is the firing of Minister Mantashe. It is incomprehensible that he has managed to remain in this crucial position despite his multiple failures. He is responsible for the dysfunctional regulatory framework that has prevented our energy sector’s recovery," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen has called for immediate interventions like the waiving of preferential procurement requirements and the removal of BEE requirements so that South Africans can benefit from cheap power.