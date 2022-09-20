Puma releases final Riky Rick collection

The collection consists of a T7 tracksuit top, soccer shorts, a football top and soccer balls.

JOHANNESBURG - In his famous line “we never die, we multiply”, the late hip-hop star Riky Rick’s legacy is truly multiplying.

It has come to light that Puma will release the _Boss Zonke _hitmaker's final fashion collection.

This comes seven months after the rapper's passing

The collection consists of a T7 tracksuit top, soccer shorts, a football top and soccer balls.

The inspiration for the collection comes from this year’s festival theme: University of Cotton Fest.

“We are very privileged to be able to bring what turned out to be Riky’s final collection to the market. As with everything Riky did, he was hands-on with this collection and its Cotton Fest F.C aesthetic,” said Hayden Manuel, Puma South Africa’s sport style marketing manager.

The news follows Maxhosa's fashion collection honouring the late rapper.

The 33-year-old died by suicide on 23 February at his Johannesburg home.