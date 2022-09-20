Prasa's efforts to get central line in CT operational hits another snag

Prasa workers have downed tools amid concerns about their safety.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in the Western Cape has encountered another snag on the popular central line.

Recently a video did the rounds on social media showing gunmen threatening to kill workers or people involved in trying to restore the train line.

Operations on the central line came to stop in 2019 as a result of vandalism and theft.

People also started erecting informal houses along the railway line.

Prasa bosses say they are not taking any chances and will not the lives of workers at risk.

They say they are looking at beefing up security along the central line, so work to repair the line can commence.

The central line links many of the working class from areas such as Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to the CBD, where work opportunities are more prevalent.

Raymond Maseko is Prasa’s acting regional manager: "Our security department, together with state law enforcement, they are discussing the security plan that we require in order to go back there. As you would have seen, some of the footage and the type of arms these people are carrying, we could not deal with them at an organisational level like Prasa."

More than a billion rand has been allocated by the government to fix the central line.