PP's lawyers submit application in bid to have inquiry chairperson recused

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's legal team has made good on its promise to call for the recusal of the chairperson of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry.



Mkhwebane's lawyers on Tuesday officially submitted an application to the Section 194 committee, accusing Richard Dyantyi of unfairness.

At the same time, the African National Congress (ANC) called on the National Assembly to consider a probe into the conduct of Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, over perceived threats against Dyantyi.

For weeks, Mpofu has been bumping heads with Dyantyi over issues of alleged unfairness and bias.

The final straw came last week, when Dyantyi refused to postpone proceedings to allow Mpofu's legal team to prepare for another urgent court bid regarding Mkhwabane's suspension. Mpofu had informed the committee that Mkhwebane had been booked off sick.

ANC MP Oscar Mathafa on Tuesday raised what he termed, Mpofu's deplorable conduct in the National Assembly. "His sense of decorum is nothing short of shamefull and disrespectful. He regularly bullies witnesses when they refuse to respond in the manner in which he expects them to. He even tells some of them to shut up," he said.

Mathafa has appealed for Mpofu to be investigated in terms of the Power and Privileges Act, which makes it an offence to threaten an MP in the execution of their duties.