Popcru seeking to address police killings, wages with march to Union Buildings

JOHANNESBURG - Police and correctional service officials have started gathering in Pretoria ahead of a planned march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

Trade union Popcru, which is leading the demonstration, says it wants government to address their concerns over police killings and overcrowding in prisons, among other issues.

The union says it expects the march to feature members from all of the country's nine provinces.

According to Popcru officials, the majority of members expected to participate in the march have already arrived.

Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo: "So far, we got five provinces which are here - the Western Cape, KZN, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga are here. The other provinces are still on their way."

He said that the purpose of the march is to show government that workers in the criminal and justice cluster are tired of the conditions they are working under.

"Our main grievances have a lot to do with police killings. There's no plan to deal with police killings and recently there was the wage dispute in which government wants workers to take 3% and we are rejecting that offer," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said that most participants at the march had taken leave from work and therefore they believe crime prevention will not be affected.