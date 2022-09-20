Popcru calls on police to down tools and join protest march to Union Buildings

Union members are expected to handover a memorandum to Treasury and the Presidency detailing close to 20 demands.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on police to down tools as the union heads to the Union Buildings for a national march on Tuesday morning.

Police fatalities, high crime rates and wage disputes are among the issues on the agenda.

It will be a rare sight to see if police heed the calls to abandon their posts on Tuesday and instead take to the streets in protest.

Popcru wants officers to take to the streets to demand government intervention over the lack of resources for police and prison wardens, halting of budget cuts, an increase in danger allowances, as well as a plan to deal with the rise in police killings.

The union also wants government to hike salaries, far beyond the 3% proposal tabled at the Public Service Coordinating Barging Council.

While there is a standing order preventing officers in uniform from protesting, Popcru general secretary, Jeff Dladla, says police also can't stand by while their grievances are ignored.

"Surely there will be made skeleton staff that will be working but we have actually mobilised our members and most of them must be part of this march," Dladla said.

The union, which expects a considerable turnout, says it will meet at the Pretoria CBD before making its way to the Union Buildings.