Police investigate murder after body is found floating in dam near Kraaifontein
Rafiq Wagiet | No arrests have been made in connection with the murder.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a murder after the body of a man was found floating in a dam on a farm near Kraaifontien.
Police divers recovered the body on Sunday.
The police's Joseph Swartbooi says the victim sustained visible wounds to the head.
Further inspection indicated that the victim sustained an open wound to his head. The unknown suspects, who fled the scene, are yet to be arrested.Joseph Swartbooi, SAPS warrant officer