Police investigate murder after body is found floating in dam near Kraaifontein

Rafiq Wagiet | No arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a murder after the body of a man was found floating in a dam on a farm near Kraaifontien.

Police divers recovered the body on Sunday.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi says the victim sustained visible wounds to the head.