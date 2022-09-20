MPs call for sacking of entire Eskom board as SA's load shedding worsens

Babalo Ndenze | The National Assembly has today heard members statements on a number of issues, including the energy crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Some parliamentarians called for the axing of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and the entire Eskom board on Tuesday.

The National Assembly on Tuesday heard members' statements on a number of issues, including the energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the Public Enterprises Department moved to assure the country's energy stability was top of its agenda.

Stage 6 load shedding and Eskom's crisis featured highly during the National Assembly sitting.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP, Ntombovuyo Mente called for the entire Eskom leadership to be changed.

"The EFF calls for the immediate firing of Eskom's entire board, including the incompetent and useless Chief Executive Officer, Andre de Ruyter and Chief Operation Officer, Jan Oberholzer," she said.

A statement issued by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the department regretted the latest development in the implementation of load shedding.

Gordhan said he was meeting with the management and board of Eskom to implement immediate solutions to ensure the current generation fleet provided reliable electricity to the country.