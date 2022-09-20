More delays in child abuse case that’s already spanned 12 years

Two of the six people who were meant to appear in court on Monday couldn't attend due to 'spiritual' unwellness as a wrist injury.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings against six members of a Pretoria North family who’ve been convicted of a raft of child abuse charges stalled on Monday because one among them was “spiritually unwell” and another had wrist pain.

This is the latest in a series of delays in the matter, which has been dragging through the courts since 2010.

The six were among a total of nine men and women who were originally arrested in December 2010 on allegations of abusing four of their biological children as well as two foster children, as well as running a child porn ring.

One of the victims - who was just six-years-old at the time - disclosed the abuse to an educational psychologist, who then notified the police.

During the investigation, it emerged the abuse had been ongoing for five years and had seen the children forced to perform sexual acts on one another while being filmed.

In 2015, two of the accused were acquitted and one was found guilty of rape and sentenced to nine years in prison.

The remaining six, meanwhile, were this May found guilty of more than a dozen counts of - among others - rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, compelled rape, compelled sexual assault, child abuse and child neglect.

They were, however, acquitted of the pornography-related charges.

Sentencing proceedings were meant to get under way in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on Monday but wound up being postponed after two of the now convicted child abusers were a no-show.

The court heard accused one - who is the victims’ grandfather - and two, their grandmother, were both unwell, with the former suffering from “spiritual and physical” ailments and the latter having injured her wrist.

Further, a number of pre-sentencing reports were still outstanding.

Proceedings were postponed until 1 December, as a result.

In the meantime, all six are currently out on bail.

They were initially denied bail but this was subsequently overturned by the Pretoria High Court, which released them on R15,000 each.

Luke Lamprecht is the head of advocacy for Women and Men Against Child Abuse - which has been lobbying for justice in the case - and he said the organisation was deeply frustrated by the delay on Monday.

“All this shows us is that - because the State also stated that the victim impact reports were ready for the court - it simply shows us again that despite President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s five-point [gender-based violence] plan presented in 2019, it doesn’t appear that victims are at the centre of this process,” he said.

He highlighted the toll of the multiple delays on the victims.

“For them, justice has been so delayed that they are now in their late teens and some of them are adults and they’re needing to revisit this for sentencing,” he said,

“We are calling for a life sentence - which is the prescribed sentence for child rape - for all the accused and believe age is no mitigator in terms of sentencing for the older group, who are claiming serious illness. They had no regard for any of the child victims, the youngest of whom was as young as four at the time.”