Men cleared of Free State farmer, Brendin Horner's murder are suing the state

Kgomotso Modise | Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were tried for the 21-year-old farm manager's murder in the Bethlehem regional court last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost two years since the small town of Paul Roux drew South Africa's attention following the brutal killing of Brendin Horner.

Police were swift in the arrest of two locals from Paul Roux's township who were also convicted livestock thieves.

The state, however, failed to link Horner's murder to the men during a trial last year, with the presiding judge saying the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s case was riddled with inconsistencies, improbabilities and plain lies.

RELATED: BRENDIN HORNER MURDER: STATE’S KEY WITNESS 'INTIMIDATED' AFTER CHANGING HIS TUNE

Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were tried for the 21-year-old farm manager's murder in the Bethlehem regional court last year.

Horner was murdered in 2020, and was found tied to a fence in Paul Roux.

The men have filed damage claims against Police Minister Bheki Cele and the NPA.

They want to be compensated for their unlawful arrest and unsuccessful prosecution.

The men claimed R6 million each.