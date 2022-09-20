Makhubele says her suspension from Cope makes mockery of the party

Factional battles within the party have left confusion on whether or not Cope councillor Colleen Makhubele is suspended, after a provincial interim committee released her letter of suspension.

But, she and Cope’s Joburg structures have dismissed this, pinning it on national spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

They claim Bloom was pressured by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to suspend Makhubelele, following her support of a no-confidence vote in speaker Vasco da Gama earlier this month.

She insisted the committee was not an official structure of the party.

"The leadership of Cope consists of the president and the four national leaders. There's a provincial structure - they've never even sat with anybody to deliberate on it. Where Dennis Bloom found the structure, dictates the letter sent to media, of course, he's under pressure to find relevance, to get in the good books with the DA. He's promised them my head on a silver platter," said Makhubele.