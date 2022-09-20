Family of murdered CT magistrate Romay van Rooyen seeks answers

Ronald Masinda | The motive for her murder is still unknown and no one's been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - During the memorial service of a slain magistrate, it came to light that the case was an example of the dangers that come with being part of the judiciary in South Africa.

Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen was apparently strangled to death at her Marina da Gama home in Cape Town earlier this month.

The motive for her killing was still unknown and no arrests had been made.

Those paying their respects at the service heard how Van Rooyen always stood up for the truth during her lengthy career, serving at various courts across the Western Cape.

A friend and colleague judge Robert Henney shared his sentiments: "I've lost a lot of colleagues, mostly fellow magistrates who served with me and died of natural causes, but one is filled with great sadness, anger and disbelief when a colleague loses his or her life in a manner in which magistrate Van Rooyen did."

Another judge Robert Henney described her as a family person: "She loved her work and had a passion for it. She was also a very private person, and very supportive and loyal to her family. She was the eldest child, and when we visited her family last week, I became very much aware of the responsibility she had towards her family".

Van Rooyen's family said still had many unanswered questions, as they still had no idea why she was killed.