Eskom likely to ease stage 5 load shedding by Thursday

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said it would continue to implement stage 5 load shedding with a likelihood of easing it to a lower stage by Thursday.

Eskom communicated this on Tuesday evening

"Since yesterday afternoon four generation units at four power stations were taken offline for emergency repairs. These are generating units each at Arnot, Lethabo, Kendal and Majuba power stations," said Eskom.

The hamstrung power utility added that seven other generation units from various power stations returned to service.

"While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue stage 5 load shedding to limit the use of emergency generation reserves."