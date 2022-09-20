Eskom eases power cuts to stage 5 as more generation units return to service

CAPE TWON - Eskom says it has managed to bring back to service units at several of its power stations and therefore power cuts have been reduced to stage 5.

On Monday, the utility announced that generation units at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and the Kendal power stations had come back online.

Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. Loadshedding will thus be reduced to Stage 5 at midnight. Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2022

Since the weekend, households and businesses have been grappling with stage 6 power cuts.

At this stage, it's not clear how long the country will have to put up with stage 5.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha: "Unfortunately, another unit at Tutuka power station developed a boiler tube leak and was taken offline for repairs. Further updates will be announced as they occur."

Meanwhile, Eskom chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, has apologised for the challenges South Africans were facing due to the power cuts.

"Eskom is committed to address the situation as fast as possible and we are working around the clock to deal with the situation. So just apologies on behalf of Eskom," Cassim said.

Eskom also said that it needed to buy more power.

As it grapples with stage five outages, the ailing power provider said that it had launched a programme aimed at securing an additional 1,000 megawatts.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains that they would now be able to source power from companies which had existing generation capacity for a period of three years.

"Initially, the programme will focus on generators capable of supplying more than one megawatt to the grid. Over time, the threshold will be lowered to enable small producers to participate," Mantshantsha said.

And through the Emergency Generator Programme, Eskom will procure more expensive power during periods when the grid is significantly constrained.

"The combined impact of the programmes predicted to exceed 1,000 megawatts will make an important contribution towards reducing the load shedding burden on consumers. The aim is to sign the first power supplier agreement during the course of this current week and for the power to start flowing to the grid as soon as possible."