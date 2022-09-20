CT activists urge residents to participate in load shedding picket

Activists made a clarion call for the public to join them in their campaign to end load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - A call has been made to the residents of the Western Cape to join a mass picket on Wednesday outside of Parliament.

The country has been moved to stage 5 and there is no knowing when this will change.

The City of Cape Town said it could no longer watch its residents endure load shedding adding that it had suitable solutions.

Mayco Member for Economic Growth James Vos explains: "As the city government, we will do everything possible to get us off this national grid supplier that is crippling our economy, Cape Town is determined to ramp up its energy innovation and supply with green power solutions. In addition to being a source of jobs and economic growth, with the most sustained sunshine in the world, and ideal wind power potential, renewable energy is the solution."