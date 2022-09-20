Cope sends mixed signals on suspension of Colleen Makhubele

Makhubule has been central to some of the chaos in council after she voted in favour of a motion to oust Speaker Vasco da Gama earlier this month, deviating from the multi-party coalition agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - The political crisis in the Joburg council has become more confusing as Cope sends mixed signals on the suspension of its councillor, Colleen Makhubele.

Makhubule has been central to some of the chaos in council after she voted in favour of a motion to oust Speaker Vasco da Gama earlier this month, deviating from the multi-party coalition agreement.

She then claimed Da Gama’s title but the Johannesburg High Court declared that invalid.

In a letter of suspension from Cope’s provincial interim committee, Makhubele is suspended from all council duties and activities.

But Cope’s Joburg structure and Makhubele herself claim the decision and the committee are illegitimate.

"That's not our provincial structure, that's some interim structure that was created by Dennis Bloem. We don't know them. It's not an official letter because the chairperson of the province does not even know the structure," Makhubele said.

But the party’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem differs.

"She is suspended. The Gauteng interim structure has put her on suspension," Bloem said.

Cope’s national leadership is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss Makhubele’s future.