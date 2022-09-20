Consider load shedding before hiking electricity tariffs, Outa pleads with Nersa

Rafiq Wagiet | The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is opposing the proposal to have a fixed rate for electricity.

CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has submitted a written proposal to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, to take load shedding into consideration before changing the electricity tariff.

The organisation said South Africans could not be forced to pay 100% of their electricity bills when only half of it goes to use.

Outa's energy advisor, Liz McDaid said that the organisation was opposing the proposal to have a fixed rate for electricity.

"So we are saying, ok, well if you're only going to provide electricity for 30% of the time, or a third of the time, then you can't charge people more than a third of the fixed fee, because what are we paying for?

"That fixed fee is supposed to be, so that it's an availability factor that says, well even if you don't use it, it's available. But it's not available," he said.