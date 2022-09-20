ConCourt ruling on political party funding to discourage donors with agenda

One political analyst said donor funding for internal party-political campaigns would take a knock.

JOHANNESBURG - There's a widespread reaction to Tuesday's Constitutional Court ruling declaring the Executive Ethics Code unconstitutional.

The country's apex court confirmed a ruling handed down by the Pretoria High court last year - where it found the code was unconstitutional as it didn't require donations received for internal party-political campaigns to be disclosed.

One political analyst said donor funding for internal party-political campaigns would take a knock.

Political analyst Sandile Swana has described the ruling as a "powerful" one.

"What this change does … is that truly you will make your donations; every Tom, Dick and Harry will know about it; and when you receive a government tender we will know that you are one of the donors of politicians so and so and so and so and then it will be up to the circumstances to determine whether in fact there is a conflict of interest," said Swana.

He said this was likely to put off many potential donors with an agenda: "Many people who don’t want scrutiny regarding their business activities will be turned away from making donations and sponsoring specific candidates within political parties to become office bearers within political parties and potentially office bearers in the state."

It’s still a while before the order handed down can have an impact.

This is despite it being suspended for 12 months to give the president - whom the court found was best placed for the task - time to remedy the defects in the code.